"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has topped the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the second time.

According to the chart unveiled Friday (local time), "Golden" reclaimed the top spot after beating "The Subway" by Chappel Roan, which took No. 1 on the chart in the previous week.

"Golden" previously topped the chart for the first time two weeks ago.

The song by the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x was sung by Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment; Korean American singer Audrey Nuna; and South Korean-born US artist Rei Ami.

The track is the first K-pop song to reach No. 1 in 13 years since Psy topped the chart with "Gangnam Style" in 2012. "Golden" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart of the United States earlier this week.

Other songs from the soundtrack also performed high on the British chart, with "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" ranking sixth and seventh, respectively. "Takedown" also came in at 35th. (Yonhap)