President Lee Jae Myung pledged to place the Korean people at the heart of his administration's vision upon receiving 80 letters of appointment from 80 citizens in a special ceremony, underscoring the legitimacy of his mandate from the people.

“We will build a Korea that truly belongs to the people — a nation where every citizen’s potential is nurtured, where our national strength grows in step with your happiness and where that power is shared by all,” Lee said during the ceremony held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. “At the center of the future we dream of will always be you, the great people of the Republic of Korea.”

In his speech, Lee also addressed concerns regarding public safety.

“We hear the residents of Daeseong-dong, Paju, also known as the ‘Freedom Village,' who long to live without war, without fear, and the bereaved families who demand that no more lives be unjustly taken in national tragedies,” Lee added. “We will do everything in our power to make Korea a peaceful and safe place for all.”

The event was held on the 80th Liberation Day, emphasizing the nation’s foundation as deriving its power from the people.

Each representative stepped onto a circular stage and placed a personally written letter of appointment to the president, who began his term with a brief inauguration after being elected on June 3.

Of the 80 representatives, NCSoft’s artificial intelligence division CEO Lee Yeon-soo presented her letter last, personally handing it to the president.

“As a scientist and technologist who carries the mission to develop AI that understands Korea’s history and cultural industries without relying solely on foreign technologies, I appoint this person as the President of the Republic of Korea to lead the nation toward becoming a global AI powerhouse,” the CEO wrote in her letter of appointment, referring to Korea by its official name.

Friday's evening event was adorned with cultural celebrations, including a traditional percussion "gilnori" performance with Korean instruments such as the sogo, janggu and buk, accompanied by the song “Heya” sung by rock singers Jeong Hong-ill and Yun Seong.

TDYA — a project girl group formed in celebration of Liberation Day, consisting of YouTube creator Unjunging, rapper Mirani, singer Hyun-jin of girl group Loona and dancer Amy — also took to the stage to perform “Keep The Light.” Korean American singer-songwriter Ejae, the artist behind “Golden” from the hit Netflix animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters,” composed the track for the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese occupation.

TDYA’s stage was followed by a cheerleading performance by Big Tide Cheerleading, accompanied by songs such as "To You" by Shin Hae-chul and "Time of Our Life" by Day6, which were anthems played during the protests against former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Following the letters of appointment ceremony, a drone show and media projections decorated the Gwanghwamun Square. They were followed by a dance performance by street dance crew The Stories, a taekwondo performance by Tae Kwon Han Ryu as well as musical performances by singers Sandeul, Jung Eun-ji, girl group Izna and Lee Seung-hwan.

Former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, family members of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun, as well as religious and business leaders and various public figures, were also in attendance.

A total of 3,500 members of the public selected through an online application process were present at Friday’s event.