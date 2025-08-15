President Lee Jae Myung hosted a dinner Friday for foreign ambassadors and diplomats to South Korea, promising a government that places “practical, interest-centered diplomacy” at the forefront and “contributes and takes responsibility” for challenges facing the international community.

The event had around 170 participants, with invitations extended to 117 ambassadors and representatives of 30 international agencies based in Seoul.

Acting US Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun, Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing and English Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks were in attendance.

International agencies based in Seoul sent representatives, including those from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson of US Forces Korea, deputy commander Gen. Kang Shin-chul of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and deputy commander Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay of the UN Command were also present.

Besides foreign ambassadors and diplomats, the Lee administration’s special envoys abroad, lawmakers from the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, Cabinet members and leaders of major businesses and economic associations joined.

“While nurturing and maintaining our existing strong relationships, we will respond flexibly to the rapidly changing international environment, avoiding narrow perspectives and seeking diverse cooperation and solidarity that enhances mutual interests,” Lee said during his welcoming remarks.

He also promised to create a “culture that respects differences and diversity” as Korea grows increasingly diverse with approximately 2.65 million foreign nationals residing in the country.

The president also pointed to multilateral meetings scheduled for the latter half of the year, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit to be held late October in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, as well as the UN General Assembly in September and the G20 Summit in November. He expressed his hope to meet and communicate with the foreign envoys’ country leaders on these occasions.