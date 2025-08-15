South Korea expressed deep regret Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to a war shrine seen as symbolizing its militaristic past and its lawmakers paid respects there.

The foreign ministry issued a statement after Ishiba sent the offering to the Yasukuni Shrine honoring Japanese war dead, and Japanese politicians paid visits on the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the World War II.

South Korea marks the date as Liberation Day, commemorating its independence from Japan's colonial rule.

"We express deep disappointment and regret that responsible leaders in Japan have once again made offerings to or visited the Yasukuni Shrine," foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a commentary.

"We urge Japanese leaders to squarely face history and show through action humble reflection and genuine atonement for historical issues, and we once again emphasize that these will be the foundation for building a future-oriented bilateral relationship between the two countries," Lee said.

Yasukuni Shrine honors some 2.46 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by the Allies in international tribunals for their roles in World War II.

Japan's Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, regarded as a strong contender for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership, along with former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi, visited the shrine to pay their respects, local media reported.

The anniversary came ahead of President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Tokyo on Aug. 23 and 24 for talks with Ishiba, before traveling to Washington for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Ishiba expressed "remorse" over Japan's wartime past during the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo, which marked the first such expression by a Japanese leader since 2013.

A senior presidential official said the Lee administration is "paying attention" to Ishiba's remarks, expressing hope that the two neighbors will continue efforts to build trust and pave the way for closer relations.

"It would be in line with a better future and our shared interests for Japan's responsible leaders to face the painful history and demonstrate efforts to ensure that trust between our countries is not undermined," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

During a Liberation Day ceremony, Lee described Japan as "an indispensable partner" and pledged to pursue "forward-looking, mutually beneficial" cooperation with Tokyo.