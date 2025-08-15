Put Blackpink's Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo on stage, and they couldn't look happier.

The four-member act has released behind-the-scenes footage of its "Deadline" world tour that kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on July 5.

The concert was the first time the full group had performed since wrapping up its "Born Pink" world tour in September 2023.

In the video released on the group's official YouTube channel on Thursday, the four members support each other and keep their spirits high for the stage. The footage also shows scenes of how they practiced for their concert, such as fine-tuning their choreography, to make their stages flawless.

On the day of the show, Blackpink seemed both nervous and excited before hopping on the stage, shouting a loud cheer to boost their energy.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's "Deadline" tour is scheduled to visit 16 cities across the globe. The group will perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday and Saturday, becoming the first-ever K-pop female act to headline the legendary venue.