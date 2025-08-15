Out with the clean and curated, in with the chaotic and carefree.

As summer at last begins turning to fall, fashion's latest "it girl" isn’t polished or pristine — she’s unapologetically disheveled. The emerging trend, dubbed “messy girl,” has taken over social media and runways alike, signaling a cultural pivot away from perfectionism toward raw self-expression.

Earlier this year, fashion was still immersed in the world of quiet luxury and demure silhouettes — a natural evolution of the “clean girl” aesthetic. With her crisp pleated skirts, white button-downs, loafers and slicked-back buns, the clean girl represented control and order. But by mid-2025, fashion’s pendulum swung sharply in the opposite direction.

Now leading the charge is the messy girl: a rebellious, punk-inspired persona that embraces lace, latex, one-shoulder tops and the barely brushed hair of a woman who might have just left last night’s party. The look, which draws heavily from early 2000s indie sleaze, pays homage to cultural icons like Kate Moss, Agyness Deyn, Amy Winehouse and Mary-Kate Olsen — women known for their gritty, cool and seemingly careless style.

“Lace is one of those fabrics that makes a statement no matter how small the detail,” according to fashion editor Jang Seong-sil. “A lace top is one of the easiest ways to tap into the trend without diving in too deep.”

The messy girl doesn’t strive for social media perfection. Instead, she wears scuffed ballet flats, carries a handbag full of tangled keyrings and wears smudged black eyeliner like armor. Her look may appear spontaneous, but often it’s the result of curated chaos — a “carefully calibrated burnout,” as some stylists call it.

On TikTok, the trend has been accelerated by British singer Lola Young’s viral “I’m Too Messy,” as the “Clean Girl or Messy Girl” quiz continues to gain traction, drawing millions of views. The hashtag #messygirl has accumulated thousands of posts, further fueling the trend’s popularity.

Beyond style, the movement holds deeper meaning. The messy girl is not just a fashion trend — it’s a rebellion. It's a rejection of social media perfectionism, beauty filters and the pressure to always look put-together. It’s also gaining attention for sustainable overtones, as many in the trend shop vintage, reject consumerism and embrace self-acceptance.

Runway designers are taking note. At Kenzo’s fall-winter 2025 show, spaghetti strap tops dangled effortlessly over slouchy pants, while at Prada, models strutted with tousled bedhead that looked anything but styled.

Celebrities like Gabbriette, Amelia Gray and Charli XCX are now fashion’s unofficial representatives for the aesthetic, often seen wearing smudged makeup, clingy minidresses and combat boots like they’re still shaking off last night’s glitter.

In an age where digital filters and endless curation dominate personal style, the messy girl look serves as a raw, punk-fueled antidote.