From YG's Treasure to 2PM's Jun. K, September music charts to be filled with K-pop A-listers

With autumn just around the corner, several established and up-and-coming K-pop idols are ready to light up the September music charts.

Boy group Treasure from YG Entertainment will return with its third mini album, "Love Pulse," on Sept. 1. While not much information has been revealed yet, the upcoming project will explore themes of love through the group's powerful, emotional and energetic music.

After the comeback, the 10-member group will meet fans through its "2025-26 Treasure Tour [Pulse On] in Seoul" from Oct. 10-12 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

Marking his return to the music scene nearly five years after dropping a solo album in December 2020, 2PM's Jun. K is releasing the mini album "Dear My Muse" on Sept. 1.

The singer on Sunday teased a snippet of his upcoming project through a 19-second trailer.

In the video, warm sunlight fills a cozy room, creating a comforting ambiance. The camera angle then shifts toward the window, through which a purple-tinted sky and hillside scenery come into view alongside the album's title.

SM Entertainment's Japan-based unit NCT Wish is also dropping its third EP, "Color," on Sept. 1.

The album will consist of seven tracks, including the title track, which shows the group's bold ambition to color the world with their unique music style. The group teased the upcoming album with the prerelease "Surf" on Tuesday.

Zerobaseone is also rolling out its first full album, "Never Say Never," on Sept. 1.

The album celebrates the most memorable and meaningful moments of Zerobaseone's musical journey with their fans, named Zerose. It also delivers a powerful message that nothing is impossible, inspiring fans with hope and motivation.

Monsta X will also join the Sept. 1 comeback race with "The X," an album that reflects on the group's decade-long musical journey.

Monsta X surprised fans on Aug. 5 with a trailer for the album. At the end, I.M says, "Ten years is not the end. It is the beginning of something entirely new," hinting that the group's journey isn't over.

Leading the fifth generation of K-pop, aespa is also releasing its sixth EP, "Rich Man," on Sept. 5. As well as the title track, the album will feature five B-sides.