Cho Kuk, a former justice minister and leader of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, was released from prison early Friday after serving eight months in jail over academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference in a government inspection.

Cho, who had previously served as a senior presidential aide to Moon Jae-in, left the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro-gu, western Seoul, at 12:02 a.m. Friday. He is one of the beneficiaries of a special pardon from President Lee Jae Myung granted ahead of the Aug. 15 National Liberation Day.

South Korean presidents have traditionally issued pardons to commemorate important national holidays, such as Liberation Day, celebrating Korea’s 1945 independence from Japanese colonial rule, to reward the good behavior of offenders and foster national harmony.

The 60-year-old was put behind bars and began what was to be a two-year prison term on Dec. 16, 2024, after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

“My pardon, reinstatement and release will be recorded as a symbolic moment, marking the end of the prosecutorial dictatorship that has long abused its power,” Cho told reporters as he left the prison. “The Rebuilding Korea Party fought against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to end the prosecution dictatorship since its creation. Yoon’s regime committed an anti-constitutional coup; it was repelled by the people.”

He added, “The far-right People Power Party, which still continues to protect Yoon, must face judgment once again.”

Cho expressed the hope that democratic and progressive parties would work together, emphasizing that he would devote himself and contribute to this united front.

He also expressed gratitude to President Lee.

“I deeply thank President Lee Jae Myung for making this constitutional decision. I listen with respect to those who have criticized my pardon,” he said. “The Lee Jae Myung administration is created by the people’s resistance and sovereignty. This administration must succeed and President Lee must become a successful president.”

Cho insisted that he would accept all criticism, opposition and even slanderous remarks directed at him as he continues his political work.

A total of 2,188 people with criminal convictions received a presidential pardon.

Former Seoul education chief Cho Hee-yeon, who lost his seat after he was convicted of abusing his power in the process of hiring five teachers, and former Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Yoon Mi-hyang, who was handed down a suspended sentence for embezzling donations to the victims of sex slavery during Japan's colonial rule, were included among those pardoned.

Though Cho Kuk was set to be barred from running for public office for five years after the completion of his two-year prison term -- meaning he would effectively be stripped of eligibility to run for office until December 2031, the presidential pardon removed the restrictions on his political activities as it restores his civil rights.