New album explores struggles, challenges five bandmates endured while trying to find own identity

Rising K-pop girl group Young Posse returned with its fourth mini album, "Growing Pain pt. 1: Free," on Wednesday evening.

The band last released a special album titled "Cold" in March.

As the name suggests, the mini album talks about the struggles and challenges the five bandmates have gone through as they try to find their identity.

Leading the seven-track album is "Freestyle," which expresses to the world that the group will not let other people's expectations, opinions or rules dictate how the five of them make art. The track is based in punk and hip-hop, peppered with jazz and metal, ignoring traditional genre boundaries.

"We chose this song as our title track because it best shows our personality in terms of how we don't want to be restricted by widely accepted norms. Also, we thought that the song's upbeat hip-hop style perfectly fits the summer season, making it fun and refreshing to listen to," Sun-hye told reporters during a media showcase Wednesday at Yes24 Wonder Lock Hall.

"We gained confidence by melting our personal stories into our music and performances and worked to show our true selves on stage," Yeon-jung added.

Other tracks include "YSSR," "ADHD," "School's Out" — penned by Sun-hye and Do-eun — "Mon3y 8ank," "Soju" and "Same S---, Another One."

Sun-hye especially recommended the album's fourth track, "School's Out."

"It is a song about how Do-eun and I both decided to leave school so that we could fully commit to music. It surely wasn't an easy choice. It took courage and brought a wave of emotions, but I feel proud and excited to share our stories with listeners," Sun-hye said.

Young Posse also expressed hopes of winning the No. 1 spot on music shows with the new song, with hopes of performing for fans and sharing their excitement.