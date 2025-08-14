President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, infrastructure and shipbuilding, Lee's office said.

In their first conversation since Lee took office in early June, the two leaders noted that South Korea has become the largest investor in, and the largest source of visitors to, the Philippines, and agreed to continue the momentum in brisk exchange and cooperation, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

"The two leaders discussed expanding trade and investment based on the Korea-Philippines free trade agreement," Kang said.

"They also discussed broadening the mutually beneficial cooperation, including Korean companies' participation in the Philippines' infrastructure projects, such as maritime bridges and railways, as well as the shipbuilding industry," she added.

During the talks, Lee described the Philippines as a "long-standing ally" that was the first Asian nation to participate in the 1950-53 Korean War and sent the largest contingent among Asian countries, according to the office.

Marcos expressed hope for closer cooperation to further advance the strategic partnership, which was elevated last year, it noted. (Yonhap)