Police said Thursday they have summoned independent lawmaker Lee Chun-seok to question him over allegations that he traded stocks under a borrowed name.

The four-term lawmaker appeared before the Seoul Metropolitan Agency's investigation unit in western Seoul, 10 days after he was spotted trading stocks on a mobile phone registered under his aide's name inside the parliamentary plenary chamber.

Lee left the ruling Democratic Party shortly after the controversy erupted.

Investigators are expected to question him on whether he violated the law requiring real-name financial transactions by using his aide's identity.

Lee has denied related allegations, saying he mistakenly used his aide's phone. (Yonhap)