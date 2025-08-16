It's no secret that staying cool during a Seoul summer can be a challenge. But while the streets shimmer with heat, the city’s indoor attractions offer refreshingly creative ways to explore, relax and recharge. Whether you're a local seeking respite or a visitor on a summer adventure, Seoul’s diverse indoor destinations provide the cool — in more ways than one.

Cool oasis in a green city

One of Seoul’s most innovative green spaces, Seoul Botanic Park blends a traditional park with a large-scale botanical garden, promoting sustainable urban living and global plant culture. Divided into four zones — Forest Field, Lake Garden, Wetland and the star of the show, the Botanic Garden — the park offers four different experiences in one location.

The Conservatory, located within the Botanic Garden, is especially popular during the summer. Shaped like a sunken dish, it recreates the climates of 12 tropical and Mediterranean cities. Visitors can comfortably wander among towering palms and colorful exotic flora in cool, climate-controlled comfort.

A highlight of the Conservatory is the Skywalk, a raised path offering a bird’s-eye view of the lush canopy below.

Tranquility in the forest

For those seeking tranquility with a view, the Inwangsan Forest Rest Area offers a unique mix of Seoul history and nature. Once a restricted military zone, Inwangsan and neighboring Bugaksan were closed off for decades following the 1968 Chong Wa Dae raid incident. Today, they’ve been reopened to the public, and the area’s transformation is both symbolic and serene.

Built on the site of the former military outpost, the Forest Rest Area retains its historical footprint while providing a peaceful retreat. Its large panoramic windows frame sweeping views of Inwangsan’s natural landscape, and the minimalist, wooden architecture invites quiet reflection.

Now serving as both a library and a rest area, the space has become a popular stop for hikers and readers alike. Visitors can unwind on soft couches, browse books or simply gaze at the greenery — an idyllic break in the heart of the city.

Dive into an underwater wonderland

Located inside the bustling Coex Starfield Mall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Sea Life Coex Aquarium provides an immersive escape for families and marine life enthusiasts alike. With over 650 species and more than 20,000 marine animals, this expansive aquarium features 14 themed zones designed to both entertain and educate.

Unlike aquariums centered around a single massive tank, Sea Life Coex takes visitors on a journey through multiple zones, each offering a unique experience spanning jungle streams to polar habitats.

Children especially enjoy the lower viewing tanks designed to be at their eye level, making it easy for them to see creatures up close. A standout attraction is the Mermaid Show, where performers in costumes perform underwater.

Timed feeding shows and ecological briefings add another layer of interactivity, offering both fun and educational value.

Sail Han River on a keelboat

If you’re looking to stay active, head to the Seoul Water Leisure Sports Center at Nanji Hangang Park. This city-operated facility offers affordable access to water sports like kayaking, dinghy sailing and keelboat sailing.

Unlike motorboats, keelboats run solely on wind power, allowing visitors to enjoy a peaceful, eco-friendly ride along the Han River. It’s also a team sport: each boat requires group cooperation to navigate and operate, making it ideal for families and friends.

Even first-timers can join in under the guidance of trained instructors. “Feeling the breeze while sailing on the river made me forget I was still in the city,” said Jason Park, a Korean American visiting Seoul for summer holidays. “It was relaxing but exciting at the same time.”

Float above the city on a giant moon balloon

For a breathtaking view of Seoul’s skyline, check out Seouldal, a new aerial attraction in Yeouido Park. Inspired by a full moon, this tethered helium balloon lifts visitors to 130 meters in the sky, offering panoramic views of the Han River, skyscrapers and beyond.

A ride lasts about 15 minutes, making it a perfect ending to a day of sightseeing. Time it around sunset for a golden glow over the city, or take a night flight to see Seoul sparkle below.