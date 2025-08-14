A man accused of shooting his son to death and attempting to kill his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren was indicted Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said.

The man in his 60s was arrested last month on charges of killing his son with a homemade gun during his own birthday party at the son's home in Incheon, west of Seoul, on July 20.

Authorities later said he was also suspected of trying to kill his daughter-in-law, his two grandchildren and a foreign private tutor acquainted with the daughter-in-law, who were at the party.

At his home in Seoul's Dobong district, police found multiple explosive devices that had been set to go off the next day.

The Incheon District Prosecutors Office said it indicted the man on charges of murder, attempted murder, a violation of the firearms control law and attempted arson.

Prosecutors determined the suspect meticulously planned the crimes in advance, starting in August last year, by watching related YouTube videos and purchasing gun parts.

As a motive for the crimes, they identified his apparent paranoia that his ex-wife and son were isolating him after providing him long-term economic support. (Yonhap)