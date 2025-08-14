Enhypen generated 400 million streams on Spotify with “Bite Me” as of Tuesday, its agency Belift Lab said Thursday, citing the platform.

“Bite Me” is the main track from its 2023 EP, “Dark Blood,” and it is the band’s second song to achieve the feat after “Fever,” a B-side track from its second EP, “Border: Carnival.”

As the title suggests, "Bite Me" portrays the realization of being bound to a destined partner through blood. It ranked No. 35 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global, while the track's music video reached 100 million views on YouTube in record time for the band.

Meanwhile, the seven members are set to go live in Los Angeles on Saturday for the final show in the US of its “Walk the Line” tour.