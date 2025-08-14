The nominee for chairman of the Financial Services Commission vowed Thursday to prioritize a shift toward productive finance, the revitalization of financial markets and the management of household debt.

Lee Eog-weon made the remarks upon arrival at the office where his confirmation hearing preparation team is based, one day after he was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung.

"Now is a time when finance must play a more critical and urgent role than ever in overcoming crises and supporting real economic growth," Lee said.

"I will speed up efforts not only to shift toward productive finance but to ensure that the people can actually feel the impact of key policy goals, such as strengthening inclusive finance and revitalizing the capital market," he added.

The nominee also cited managing household debt and enhancing financial consumer protection as key policy priorities, while pledging close cooperation with the Financial Supervisory Service.

Lee, 57, is a seasoned economic technocrat with expertise in macroeconomics.

After graduating from Seoul National University, he earned a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Missouri Graduate School.

Lee spent most of his career as a public servant at the finance ministry, focusing on financial and macroeconomic policies, and served as the first vice minister from 2021 to 2022.

Lee gained international experience working at the Inter-American Investment Corporation under the Development Bank of Latin America and serving as a counselor at the Permanent Mission of Korea to Geneva.

In 2015, he became the first Korean to chair the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade Committee.

After leaving public office, he served as a special professor at SNU. (Yonhap)