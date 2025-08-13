SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2025) is set to be held from September 23 to 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Serving as a platform to advance international industrial cooperation and showcase China's leading intelligent manufacturing solutions, the 2025 tradeshow is expected to attract nearly 3,000 premium enterprises from 30 countries and regions worldwide.

Since 1999, the CIIF has played a pivotal role in showcasing the full industrial supply chain, from basic materials and key components to advanced equipment and integrated solutions. It also serves as a hub for SME transformation and consistently brings together top experts to drive industrial and scientific innovation.

"The CIIF has witnessed and been promoting the rise of China's industrial development as well as the profound exchanges and integration within the global industrial chain, we're committed to continuously advancing industrial innovation and open international cooperation," said Yao Chunyu, Deputy General Manager of DEXPO Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition Co., Ltd.

The 2025 fair will feature nine themed shows, a series of innovation zones, a "1+10+N" conference lineup, a "1+3+Z" award system, creating an international event that integrates technology showcases, business matchmaking, and industry exchange.

The Metalworking and CNC Machine Tool Show (MWCS) is a core international metalworking technology trade show under the CIIF umbrella celebrating the innovation in metal processing, focusing on metal-cutting, sheet metal working, metal forming & fabricating, inspecting & measuring, metal 3D printing, advanced functional parts, metallic materials, and more, highlighting exciting developments that can transform global manufacturing practices. Notable exhibitors to attend the 2025 fair include Bodor and Penta Laser.

The Industrial Automation Show (IAS), themed "Automation + Industrial AI," will focus on smart manufacturing solutions, automation systems, and industry-specific integration. In 2025, IAS will collaborate with leading companies such as Siemens, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Panasonic, and others to unveil new smart manufacturing scenarios.

The Robotics Show (RS) will gather global robotics pioneers such as ABB, FANUC, YASKAWA, and KUKA, who will showcase cutting-edge technologies and products. Over 350 exhibitors are expected to display more than 100 new product launches and thousands of industrial devices. This year's edition will feature a dedicated "Humanoid Robot Zone," offering a comprehensive display of the full humanoid ecosystem—from core components to intelligent integration.

In addition, CIIF 2025 will also highlight emerging industries including new material, future transportation, AI and more:

CIIF not only drives industrial innovation and international cooperation, but also advances market-oriented transformation.

As a key platform for global industrial resources and intelligent manufacturing, CIIF 2025 invites professionals from all sectors to join and witness the future of industrial technology.