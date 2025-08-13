A lawyer who previously defended President Lee Jae Myung in his corruption trials was nominated as the new chief of South Korea's financial watchdog Wednesday.

The Financial Services Commission said it nominated lawyer Lee Chan-jin as the new governor of the Financial Supervisory Service in an extraordinary meeting held earlier in the day.

In South Korea, the FSS governor is recommended by the FSC chairman and later appointed by the president.

The position has remained vacant for the past two months since the former FSS governor, Lee Bok-hyun, finished serving his three-year term in June.

The FSC noted Lee's extensive experience providing legal advice and handling litigation for various companies, ranging from venture firms to large conglomerates, as the reason behind the nomination.

Lee has spent most of his career at liberal civic bodies, including the Lawyers for a Democratic Society, also known as Minbyun.

He also represented the president in a case involving underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's unauthorized remittance to North Korea.

The new FSS governor will be tasked with combating unfair trade practices, a key initiative of the Lee Jae Myung administration. (Yonhap)