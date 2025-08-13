Jailed former first lady Kim Keon Hee will appear for questioning by a special counsel team Thursday, less than two days after her arrest over corruption allegations.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said Wednesday it was informed by Seoul Southern Detention Center, where Kim was placed in custody earlier in the day, that she plans to comply with the summons for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The team had said earlier she was asked to appear at its office at the KT Gwanghwamun West building in central Seoul at that time for her first questioning since her arrest.

She is expected to travel to the office in a justice ministry prison van.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for her arrest late Tuesday, citing concerns she could destroy evidence.

Kim faces charges of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009 to 2012, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

Min's team had requested the warrant on charges of violations of the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

Kim's arrest made her and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the first presidential couple to be detained simultaneously.

Yoon is under arrest at a different detention center over charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December. (Yonhap)