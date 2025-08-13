Outgoing Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young underscored deepening India-Korea ties in a courtesy meeting on Wednesday.

They discussed bilateral dimensions and mutual perceptions amid global economic uncertainties, with Kumar praising the Herald Media Group’s commercial forums and events for connecting Korean and Indian businesses.

“I’ll leave a note for my successor,” Kumar said, referring to Herald Media Group events and content such as the Hello India series, which helped bridge the information gap between Korea, India and the wider world.

He cited HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s memorandum of understanding with India’s largest state-owned shipbuilder, Cochin Shipyard Limited, for long-term cooperation in the shipbuilding value chain.

"In green hydrogen, we have known four companies, four Indian companies, which are accredited by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy," Kumar added.

Choi urged deeper strategic cooperation and stronger economic diplomacy between India and Korea to ensure future economic security, while thanking Kumar for his efforts in boosting ties and hosting the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum in November 2024.

“India and Korea together can respond to global challenges more effectively,” said Choi, suggesting ways to “strengthen networks” for strategic goals through stronger economic diplomacy.

Kumar will return to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi after completing his tenure in South Korea this month.