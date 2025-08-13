High-ranking officials from Korea and the US visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan on Wednesday as representatives from the two countries discussed ways to strengthen their shipbuilding cooperation. In this photo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun (center), acting US Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun (fifth from right), National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Chair Kim Seok-ki (fourth from left) and HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Cho Seok (fifth from left) pose for a photo in front of the Rajah Sulayman, a 2,400-ton offshore patrol vessel currently under construction for the Philippine Navy, during their visit. (HD Hyundai)