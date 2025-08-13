Report highlights strengthened governance, continued sustainable transition,

and diverse initiatives that deliver shared value.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("the Report"), presenting the company's achievements in governance, sustainable transition, and shared value initiatives. The Report underscores TCL's commitment to embedding sustainability into its operations, advancing environmental stewardship, and driving positive social impact through innovative technology.

Wei Xue, Vice President and Director of the ESG Office of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation, said, "Our 2024 ESG Report reflects the unwavering commitment TCL places on sustainability by embedding ESG into our core strategy and day-to-day operations. Our dedication to amplifying TCL's positive impact on a global scale is further demonstrated through our becoming an official Worldwide Olympic Partner, aligning our values with efforts to inspire a better future."

Continued Sustainable Transition: Digitalization Facilitates Progress in Carbon Reduction

TCL Technology is making significant strides in sustainable transition through a data-driven approach. The company's newly launched Carbon Footprint Ledger consolidates emission data across its 5 core industries and 42 legal entities, enabling intelligent data collection and real-time performance tracking. The data provided by the platform serves as a solid foundation for achieving its carbon reduction and net-zero goals, and will further expand in the future to incorporate additional ESG core indicators and integrate AI-driven technology to link the platform with the financial system.

Recognizing the urgency of coordinated action, TCL Technology is also actively exploring the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), modeling a pathway toward future net-zero emissions. Importantly, Suzhou CSOT, a subsidiary of TCL CSOT, officially joined the SBTi as the company's first pilot project in this initiative. With a clear roadmap, Suzhou CSOT is committed to reducing absolute emissions from its own operations by 42% and those from purchased goods and services by 25% by 2030, compared to 2023 levels.

The company also works closely with its partners to champion sustainable supply chains. In 2024, TCL CSOT hosted the "True Vision and Insight to All Global Supply Chain Conference", engaging 355 suppliers to promote ESG-oriented governance and explore green pathways.

Strengthened Governance: Embedding ESG into Core Decision-Making

TCL Technology has strengthened its sustainability governance with a robust framework, ensuring ESG is seamlessly integrated into its business strategy. A significant milestone in 2024 was the establishment of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee, led by the Board of Directors. This serves as the highest governing body for climate-related matters and is supported by the ESG Working Committee as its executive arm. This tiered mechanism advances TCL's climate governance to ensure effective ESG risk identification and mitigation.

For the first time, TCL Technology also conducted a double materiality assessment, engaging over 40 representatives including academics, regulators, NGOs, shareholders and employees to evaluate the impact materiality and financial materiality of key ESG issues across its value chain. Based on this transparent evaluation, the Report discloses the company's first ESG issue matrix and materiality ranking, which further enhances TCL's ability to effectively address stakeholder expectations.

Driving Social Responsibility: Delivering Value Creation for all Stakeholders

TCL Technology remains committed to a people-centric vision of creating shared value for society across all stakeholder groups. As a company that prioritizes its own talent base, the company has established multi-faceted initiatives to create opportunities for talent from diverse backgrounds. In 2024, TCL Technology hired 346 employees with disabilities, representing a sevenfold increase over 2023.

The company has also advanced its commitment to further empowering female employees through its "TCLforHer" initiative, establishing a women's advancement framework where women are "seen, heard, and supported." Furthermore, TCL Technology contributes to global communities through the TCL Charity Foundation, focusing on key areas such as charitable donations and cultural events.

Through strengthened governance, continued sustainable transition, and shared value initiatives, TCL Technology continues to fulfil its mission of "Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology," helping to create a greener planet for all.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.