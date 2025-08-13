National Palace Museum of Korea marks 20th anniversary with historic royal court art exhibition

The National Palace Museum of Korea is showcasing all six surviving murals from the Changdeokgung residential halls for the first time in the special exhibition, “Respectfully Portrayed Murals at Changdeokgung Palace.”

Running from Thursday to Oct. 12, the exhibition commemorates the museum’s 20th anniversary.

The six large-scale murals — produced in 1920 for the Huijeongdang, Daejojeon and Gyeonghungak halls at Changdeokgung — are the last examples of royal court painting in Korea. Measuring up to nine meters wide, the works were originally mounted above interior doors in the palace’s reconstructed halls following a 1917 fire. The murals remained in place for over a century before being restored and transferred to the museum.

“These masterpieces bring together over a century of royal history, art and resilience,” said Jeong Yong-jae, director of the National Palace Museum of Korea, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“It is deeply meaningful to offer the public the chance to appreciate these works, recognized for their historical and artistic excellence as state-registered cultural heritage.”

Artists such as Kim Gyu-jin, Kim Eun-ho and Lee Sang-beom blended traditional court styles with modern influences, inscribing their names alongside the phrase “geunsa” (respectfully portrayed) — a rare expression of personal authorship in art produced by artists of the royal court.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: the first presents each mural in depth, including newly restored pieces from Gyeonghungak and a preparatory sketch for “White Cranes.”

“Kim Eun-ho’s original preparatory sketch for 'White Cranes' is being exhibited for the first time, and as you can see, the moon is not included in the initial draft,” said Lee Hong-joo, a researcher at the Exhibition & Publicity Division of the National Palace Museum of Korea.

“The sketch was created as part of a collaborative process to ensure harmony with 'Phoenixes,' the joint work by Oh Il-young and Yi Yong-u displayed opposite it, allowing for final adjustments to be made to the completed painting.”

The second section features “Magnificent Murals Awaken Once More,” a digital installation reimagining the artworks through interactive media.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will host lectures, youth workshops, and hands-on programs for families and adults, spotlighting the historical and cultural significance of palace murals in Korea’s transition to modern art.