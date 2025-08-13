SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media, a global producer of market-leading events, has announced the return of Tech Week Singapore 2025 , taking place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 8–9 October 2025. This year's edition, themed "Connected Futures, Boundless Impact", will welcome Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, as the Guest of Honour (GOH).

Building on its reputation as Asia's most transformative tech event, Tech Week Singapore's 2024 edition recently clinched Best International Show – Asia-Pacific at the AEO Excellence Awards 2025 and Large Trade Show of the Year at the Singapore MICE Awards 2025. The 2025 event will continue to highlight groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation that are reshaping the future of Asia's business and society, connecting the region's government officials and industry decision makers to drive meaningful collaboration across industries.

With AI set to innovate and shape industries, Tech Week Singapore 2025 aims to spotlight the boundless potential of Asia's digital economy. This year's headliners include senior executives from AI Singapore, The World Bank Group, Google, OpenAI and more, as well as representatives from the governments of Japan and Canada.

In addition to the return of its flagship co-located shows, including Cloud & AI Infrastructure , DevOps Live , Cyber Security World , Data Centre World , Big Data & AI World and eCommerce Expo Asia , Tech Week Singapore 2025 marks the debut of DMEXCO Asia, bringing DMEXCO - Europe's leading digital marketing and tech event to Asia. Launched in partnership with Koelnmesse and BVDW, the co-branded eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia event cements Singapore's position as a dynamic hub for digital business and marketing innovation.

This year's edition will host over 600 regional and international speakers with special conference theatres to drive conversations between industry professionals. Senior IT leaders are expected to be present, providing attendees with high-impact networking opportunities.

Technology professionals and business leaders are encouraged to register and receive complimentary access to all six co-located shows, contributing to the insightful sessions and dialogues that will steer the future of Asia's digital future.

The Main Stage line-up includes:

In addition to the Tech Week Singapore main stage, each of the six co-located shows will also feature its own keynotes and theatres.

The Headline Speaker line-up across the six shows includes:

Attendees can participate in activities across all Tech Week Singapore 2025 shows, including workshops by Google Cloud at Big Data & AI World, lectures by ISACA and collecting CPD points at Cyber Security World. Participants can also look forward to Asia's leading data show– Data Centre World – the world's largest data centre event that returns bigger and better this year with a 75% increase in space and an expanded line-up of exhibitors. Key highlights from all the co-located events include:

Cloud & AI Infrastructure Asia

DevOps Live

Cyber Security World Asia

Data Centre World Asia

Big Data & AI World Asia

eCommerce Expo Asia

CloserStill Media's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Andy Kiwanuka, said: "Tech Week Singapore continues to serve as a platform to catalyse collaboration across industries, bringing together technology, business, and public sector leaders to accelerate digital growth. With an expanded lineup of industry stakeholders coming on board, we have expanded the conversation to include AI and technology's role in sectors such as digital marketing and eCommerce, creating even more opportunities for connection and impact."

Registration is now open. For all technology professionals, secure your complimentary pass at: https://bit.ly/Registration_MediaAlert

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of the Tech Week Singapore 2025.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media's portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud & AI Infrastructure and Data Centre World Asia.