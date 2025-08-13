Kim detained in 6.6-square-meter solitary cell, scheduled to appear for questioning Thursday

The special counsel investigating multiple allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee is expected to accelerate its work after a court approved her arrest Tuesday evening.

Within hours of the court’s decision, the team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki carried out search and seizure operations at 21 Gram. The local interior design firm is at the center of controversy over the presidential office's relocation from Cheong Wa Dae to Yongsan.

Investigators are examining claims that unqualified companies, including 21 Gram, received preferential treatment during the relocation and expansion of the presidential office and residence under former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The company had previously sponsored Covana Contents, an exhibition agency run by Kim, and designed its office — links that critics say point to possible personal favoritism.

In 2022, the civic group People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy petitioned the Board of Audit and Inspection, alleging that the relocation wasted public funds and that the government improperly favored certain firms.

The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea announced that 21 Gram violated the Framework Act on the Construction Industry as the company began its work before signing an official contract and outsourced tasks to 15 unqualified subcontractors in September 2024.

The Interior Ministry filed a complaint with the police against 21 Gram a month after the BAI's report was released.

The National Assembly had requested then-President Yoon to approve the special counsel bill to investigate his wife’s alleged preferential treatment in the construction project of the presidential office and residence since March 2023. Yoon, however, continued to exercise veto power on the bill regarding the special counsel probe until November last year. A month later, he declared martial law and allegedly ordered the military to enter the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.

For the first time in South Korean history, a former president and first lady are both behind bars.

Kim faces 16 charges, including violations of capital market, financial investment and political funds laws.

Her arrest marks a dramatic fall for the ex-first couple following Yoon's failed martial law declaration. Yoon has been held at the Seoul Detention Center since July 10. Kim, 53, is also the first former first lady in the nation’s history to be placed under arrest.

The court said the warrant was issued late Tuesday over “concerns that Kim might tamper with evidence” in connection with allegations of stock price manipulation involving imported car dealer Deutsch Motors, bribery, and influence-peddling in the 2022 by-elections.

She awaited the court’s decision at the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro-gu, western Seoul, before receiving her inmate number, undergoing a medical check, and having her fingerprints and photograph taken.

Given her status as the former president’s wife, Kim was assigned a roughly 6.6-square-meter solitary cell, furnished with a cabinet, television, sink, bathroom, foldable table and mattress.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the prosecutors have up to 20 days to conduct their investigation and decide whether to indict the suspect on the respective charges.

If the special counsel indicts Kim over her alleged roles in the criminal offenses, the former first lady could remain in custody for a maximum of 18 months, as each of the three tiers of district, appellate and Supreme Court permits up to six months of detention.

Presidential security personnel who were previously assigned to Kim have also been withdrawn.

The Former President Special Treatment Act allows security and protection for a former president and their spouse for a limited time. However, since Kim has been taken into custody and handed over to correctional authorities, these privileges no longer apply.

Kim is scheduled to appear for questioning by the special counsel at 10 a.m. Thursday. She is expected to travel without security personnel, accompanied instead by correctional officers and transported in a convoy.