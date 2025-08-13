Amid a sharp rise in imported cases of measles recently, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has urged travelers to ensure they are fully vaccinated against the infectious disease before going abroad.

According to KDCA data released Wednesday, 68 cases of measles had been confirmed in Korea as of Aug. 9, since the government began to closely observe outbreak cases in December 2024. The number of cases observed most recently was a 1.4-fold increase from the number of cases recorded over the same period a year prior.

Of the total number of cases, 49 — 72.1 percent — were infections contracted overseas and detected after entry. A majority of the cases, adding up to 42 in total, were found to be contracted from Vietnam, followed by South Africa, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Italy and Mongolia.

The nineteen other domestic cases were also linked to these imported infections, with transmission occurring in households and medical facilities with measles patients.

Adults made up a majority of the cases, with 77.9 percent of patients aged 19 or older. Notably, 54.4 percent were either unvaccinated against measles or were unsure of their vaccination status.

Citing data from the World Health Organization, the KDCA said some 360,000 measles cases were reported globally in 2024, with outbreaks still continuing to be observed into this year in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia — regions all frequented by Korean travelers.

According to the agency, lower vaccination rates for measles worldwide have fueled the resurgence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, measles vaccinations were disrupted due to a strain in the health care system as well as lockdowns that made it difficult for some families to access vaccination services.

In 2023, the global rate of the second-dose measles vaccination — which is crucial for full immunity — was 74 percent, below the WHO-recommended 95 percent.

To stay safe from measles infections, the KDCA has advised travelers to measles-affected countries to complete the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Those developing a fever or a rash within three weeks of returning to South Korea from a measles-affected country should wear a mask, minimize contact with others and inform medical authorities of recent travel before seeking care. Extra caution is urged for households with infants too young for vaccination, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.