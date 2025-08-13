Youngone Group, one of Korea’s major apparel and fabric manufacturers, on Wednesday held its annual event inviting employees’ children to the office, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to a family-friendly corporate culture.

Held at its Seoul headquarters, the “Bring Your Kids to Work” program brought in 29 children, aged 5 to 12. They spent the day shadowing their parents and joining video calls with overseas factory staff for a glimpse into the group’s operations abroad.

To make the experience memorable, the company handed out honorary employee badges and gifts, and organized activities such as drawing their parents’ desks, writing thank-you cards and touring the building.

“My child, who had always been curious about my day, found the firsthand experience exciting and even magical,” said a senior manager in the export sales division during the event.

The company said the program has strengthened parent-child bonds and boosted employees’ sense of belonging to the company. Launched in 2015 on the initiative of Youngone Group Vice Chair Sung Rae-eun, the event has run every year except during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sung noted that the event fosters empathy among colleagues, who begin to see one another as someone’s mother or father. “We will continue to support work-life harmony through a family-friendly culture,” she said.

Beyond the annual event, Youngone’s family-friendly measures include a monthly child care allowance of 200,000 won ($145) for employees with children under six, flexible start times for parents of younger schoolchildren, a 1 million won transportation stipend for pregnant staff, and cash and gifts for children’s school admissions.