Live coverage of South Korea’s premier League of Legends tournament set for late September

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation will become the country’s first over-the-air broadcaster to televise the League of Legends Champions Korea finals.

The LCK — South Korea’s premier professional League of Legends esports league — has reportedly finalized broadcast rights negotiations with MBC for the 2025 LCK finals. Under the deal, MBC will air the finals live on Sept. 28.

This will be the first time since the 2018 Jakarta–Palembang Asian Games that an esports competition is broadcast live on a domestic terrestrial channel. At that event, the Korean Broadcasting System and Seoul Broadcasting System aired the League of Legends matches, which were featured as demonstration sports during the Games.

Riot Games said, “Regarding (MBC broadcasting the games), we will release an official statement at a later date.”

The LCK finals crown the top team of the year, with the highest-ranking team securing a berth at the League of Legends World Championship. The sport’s most prestigious global competition kicks off this October in China.

This year’s LCK finals will take place at Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island in Incheon.