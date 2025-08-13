Starship Entertainment uploaded on Tuesday the track lists for Ive’s upcoming fourth EP, “Ive Secret."

Jang Wonyoung co-authored the lyrics of the main track “XOXZ” as she did for “Attitude,” which fronted the previous EP, “Ive Empathy.” Liz participated in lyric-writing for the B-side track “Midnight Kiss.”

The mini album is due out on Aug. 25. It will carry on the group's “narcissistic” narrative but will focus on the true emotions hidden behind the faces one has put on.

It has been about seven months since the group's last EP sold over 1 million copies and earned 15 first-place trophies on local music chart shows — the prerelease “Rebel Heart” cinched 11 and the main track “Attitude” four.

Separately, the group put out its third album in Japan, “Be Alright,” on July 30 and topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.