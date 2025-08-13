Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has launched a theme package for Galaxy smartphones, allowing users to customize their devices with characters from Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

Galaxy smartphone users can download the theme for free from the Galaxy Store for a limited time and customize their phone screens and icons with popular characters from the animation, including Rumi, Zoey and Jinu, according to Samsung Electronics.

"The set features one special theme package spotlighting the in-universe K-pop groups Huntrix, along with ten character-based wallpapers," the company said.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a US film studio, the Netflix original film tells the story of a girl group who protect the human world from evil spirits.

Reflecting its global popularity, "Golden," a track from the film, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart on Monday.

"The company will continue to explore creative partnerships to deliver engaging and personalized user experience that resonates with global audiences," the company said. (Yonhap)