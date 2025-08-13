South Korea will unveil a strategy to foster a researcher-friendly ecosystem for research and development activities in advanced technologies next month, the science ministry said Wednesday.

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met with researchers at Seoul National University on the day to discuss ways to improve the country's R&D ecosystem ahead of the announcement of the blueprint, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

"It is important to create an R&D ecosystem with ceaseless innovation, backed by nationwide reforms driven by artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies," Bae said.

"The government will promote genuine growth driven by science and technology by releasing the innovative plan in September, allowing universities, state-funded research institutes and businesses to focus on their fundamental roles," Bae added.

During the meeting, researchers asked the government to improve predictability in its R&D policies and lift regulations to ease administrative burdens on researchers.

They also proposed the government improve its evaluation system for state-funded projects, while calling for efforts to commercialize their achievements. (Yonhap)