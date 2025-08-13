Former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong appeared before a special counsel team Wednesday for the third round of questioning over allegations of government interference in an initial probe into the death of a Marine in 2023.

Cho, who underwent questioning by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team last week and late last month, told reporters that he would faithfully take part in the session without answering their questions on the allegations.

The case centers on allegations the results of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023 were later changed to clear the initial suspects of responsibility. Chae died during a search mission for torrential rain victims.

Then President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly flew into a rage upon hearing the preliminary probe results that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae's death during a meeting of presidential aides later that month.

Cho, who attended the meeting, has acknowledged Yoon's outburst during questioning.

Lee's team is expected to question Cho on whether he was involved in the defense ministry's move to retrieve the case from the police after Marine investigators transferred it in defiance of orders not to in August 2023. (Yonhap)