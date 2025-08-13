Enhypen will hold an additional show in Singapore on Oct. 3 for its “Walk The Line” tour, agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

The group's Singapore stop will now run for three shows, expanding the overall tour to 32 shows across 19 cities.

“Walk The Line” was launched in October and saw the band debut at stadiums in Japan in the shortest time since debut for an international artist, at barely over 4 1/2 years. Its fourth single in Japan, “Yoi,” rolled out in July and sold over half a million units in its first week.

Enhypen began touring the US last week and is set to perform in Houston before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The tour will conclude in October with a three-date encore show in Seoul.