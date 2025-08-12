Two British naval vessels have docked in South Korea as part of a regional tour aimed at enhancing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the British Embassy in Seoul said Tuesday.

The frigate HMS Richmond arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier in the day, while the logistical support ship RFA Tidespring docked in Busan the previous day, according to the embassy.

The Tidespring was built in 2016 by the major South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, now known as Hanwha Ocean.

The visit is part of the Royal Navy's eight-month deployment across the Indo-Pacific, known as Operation Highmast, which is intended to promote maritime security and strengthen defense ties, the embassy said.

Crews plan to take part in various cultural and diplomatic activities during their two-week stay.

The embassy noted that the port call underscores Britain's commitment to deepening defense cooperation with South Korea and enhancing military interoperability.

In addition, the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, is scheduled to conduct an aerial capability demonstration in South Korean waters next month, it added. (Yonhap)