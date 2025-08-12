National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lak met with two visiting US Representatives on Tuesday and discussed ways to bolster industrial cooperation and the alliance between the two nations, the presidential office said.

Wi met Rep. Beth Van Duyne and Rep. Richard McCormick, as President Lee Jae Myung is preparing to hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25.

He highlighted that Korean companies have been investing in strategic sectors, such as semiconductors and automotive batteries, in their districts of Texas and Georgia, asking for their support to further advance the bilateral alliance and industrial cooperation for "win-win" outcomes, the office said in a release.

Samsung Electronics has been building a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas.

Hyundai Motor Group is constructing a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia and partnering with Korean battery maker SK On to build a battery plant there, in addition to SK On's two battery plants in the state.

Wi expressed his expectation that Lee and Trump will reaffirm the strong alliance and have in-depth discussions on ways to advance it, and the two lawmakers pledged their full support for a successful summit, the office said.

Van Duyne and McCormick also promised to support further US investments by Korean companies to strengthen economic cooperation and pledged to work together for bipartisan support in Congress for the Korea-US alliance, it noted.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also held a separate meeting with the two US lawmakers and asked for the US Congress to help create a more favorable investment environment to boost the bilateral industrial and technological cooperation, his office said.

Cho noted that Texas and Georgia are key hubs for South Korea's investment in the US and they hold "significant potential" in advancing the alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic partnership that includes cooperation in artificial intelligence, batteries, nuclear energy and other cutting-edge fields, according to the ministry.

Van Duyne welcomed further investment from Korean companies in her state, noting the two nations have developed close cooperation not only in security but also in the economic sphere.

McCormick emphasized that the two countries have forged a blood alliance rooted in military and security cooperation since the 1950-53 Korean War, while praising South Korea's contributions as a strategic ally, including its support for the relocation of US military bases in the country, the ministry said. (Yonhap)