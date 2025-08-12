Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Van Thang, in Seoul on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to enhancing the countries' bilateral economic cooperation, the finance ministry said.

During the meeting, Koo introduced South Korea's vision to transform its economy into a "super innovation economy" through the development of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, the ministry said.

In response, the Vietnamese minister highlighted Vietnam's strong economic growth, as well as recent government restructuring aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

He also voiced hopes for deepened collaboration with South Korea, considered a leader in advanced technologies, and requested continued interest and support, according to the ministry.

On Monday, President Lee Jae Myung and Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, agreed to boost bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030, amid shared efforts to expand cooperation in response to global trade uncertainties. (Yonhap)