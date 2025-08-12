The Embassy of El Salvador in Seoul wrapped up Salvadoran artist Andre Minato's “Ultra Symphony Series” exhibition on Saturday.

Minato’s 12-piece mixed-media series combined diverse techniques and pop-street art elements to fuse memory, color and modernity into what he called “a visual symphony” of intertwined emotion, symbolism and aesthetics.

“Inspired by fragmented memories and intimate moments — such as a cup of coffee, a caress, a victory or even a glance — each piece offers a visual narrative of the ephemeral and the eternal,” Minato told The Korea Herald.

The collection blended Salvadoran traditions with modern influences such as bitcoin and anime, encouraging reflection on the nation’s social and cultural evolution.

Sharing a press release with The Korea Herald, the embassy described Minato as a multidisciplinary artist, exhibited globally, who evolved from urban art to graphic design and then contemporary painting using unconventional techniques rooted in human experience.

The exhibition, which opened on July 26, was not only a celebration of Salvadoran talent abroad but also a “powerful instrument of cultural diplomacy,” bridging El Salvador and South Korea through shared artistic dialogue, the embassy told The Korea Herald.

After the "Ultra Symphony Series," Minato will continue his presence in Korea with two “Flower’s Memory” exhibitions opening on Aug. 21 and Sept. 4, the embassy said.