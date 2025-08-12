The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday launched a special committee on judicial reform as part of its push to introduce measures to strengthen oversight of the judiciary.

"When a small group monopolizes and controls things behind closed doors, it goes against the principles of democracy (and the judiciary is no exception)," party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae said at the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.

“I ask the committee members to break through blockages and clear stagnant areas so the judiciary can earn the trust of the public.”

The panel will be chaired by Rep. Back Hye-ryun, a former prosecutor-turned-lawyer, with first-term Rep. Lee Geon-tae, who also has a legal background, serving as the senior member.

The committee is expected to focus on proposals such as increasing the number of Supreme Court justices — a pledge made by President Lee Jae Myung during his presidential campaign to expand the bench from the current 14 to 30.

Another item likely to be discussed is a bill introduced by Jung during the party convention to establish a "court evaluation committee" of up to 15 members, appointed through recommendations from the Assembly, related organizations and within the judiciary, to assess judges’ performance.

Jung's proposal aims to address concerns that the authority to evaluate judges is concentrated in the hands of the chief justice, while standards and results are not disclosed.

Other measures on the table include expanding the scope of jury trials and increasing public access to court rulings to strengthen defendants’ rights.

The Democratic Party has singled out the judiciary as one of its targets for what it calls "clearing away the remnants of rebellion" tied to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration on Dec. 3 last year.

During the party’s leadership race in June, candidate Rep. Park Chan-dae said that the judges who revoked the arrest warrant for Yoon should be removed from trials.

Park also proposed a "special law to end rebellion" that would establish a temporary "special court" dedicated to handling specific cases, similar to a special prosecutor system.

The committee comes alongside prosecutorial and media reform task forces, which the party has identified as key initiatives under the Lee administration. Jung has set early October as the target for completing all three initiatives.

The prosecutorial reform committee, launched first on Aug. 6 under Rep. Min Hyung-bae, is exploring ways to enhance the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which was established under the former Moon Jae-in administration’s prosecution reform drive, while transforming the current Prosecutor's Office to handle only indictment and warrant duties and creating an agency under the Ministry of Public Administration and Security for serious crime investigations.

The media reform committee, chaired by Rep. Choi Min-hee, is scheduled to be launched on Thursday.