A worker in his 60s died after being pinned between an electric lift and a truck at a factory in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, local media reported Tuesday.

According to local police, the man, who was working at an electronics parts manufacturer, was caught between the back door of a truck and its electric lift at around 7:20 a.m. Monday. The lift, which automatically opens and closes the truck’s door, reportedly moved suddenly while he was loading cargo, causing the accident.

He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead soon after. It was his first day on the job.

The Labor Ministry has ordered a work stoppage and is investigating whether the company violated workplace safety laws. Police said an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.