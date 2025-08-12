Korean biopharma scores seven contracts in first half of 2025 in major European market

Celltrion has won bids to supply its autoimmune drug Steqeyma in seven states in Italy in the first half of this year to expand its presence in the country, the Korean biopharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

According to Celltrion, it recently won the bids for autoimmune medicine in Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Sardinia. The drug maker said it plans to supply Steqeyma to these regions through May.

Celltrion pointed out that the drug rapidly secured contracts after launching in Italy in January.

Remsima, Celltrion’s flagship autoimmune drug, also continues to secure orders in Italy as it won a bid in the state of Umbria, while Remsima SC was able to renew a contract with Puglia. According to Celltrion, Remsima SC is being sold in all 20 states in Italy. Medicine market analyst IQVIA estimates that Remsima and Remsima SC combined for 66 percent of the Italian autoimmune drug market in the first quarter.

Celltrion’s anticancer drugs Truxima and Vegzelma won the bids in the states of Lazio and Umbria, respectively, earlier in the year, taking up 29 percent and 30 percent of the market. The company said it expects to keep supplying anticancer drugs in Italy as more bids are scheduled in the second half of the year.

“Based on high trust from major stakeholders in Italy’s medical industry, a key pharmaceutical market in Europe, Celltrion’s autoimmune treatments and anticancer drugs are expanding influence by logging a series of orders,” said Yoo Won-sik, general manager of Celltrion’s Italian office.

“We will continue to launch new products and score more orders in the second half to expand the prescription of our products and keep up the growth of performance.”