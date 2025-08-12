Poshmark, a US-based fashion resale marketplace, said Monday that co-founder and CEO Manish Chandra will step down, with Naver’s investment chief Kim Nam-sun set to succeed him on Oct. 1.

Kim, president of investments at Naver, has overseen the Korean internet giant’s global strategic and venture capital investments. He previously served as Naver’s chief financial officer before becoming executive board chairman of Poshmark in April this year.

Naver acquired Poshmark in January 2023 in a $1.2 billion deal. Since then, Kim has provided the US firm with strategic guidance to improve operational efficiency and achieve business goals.

Chandra led the Silicon Valley startup from its beginnings in a garage to becoming a Nasdaq-listed company with a vibrant community of over 150 million users and more than $10 billion in gross merchandise value.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime leading Team Posh,” Chandra said, expressing confidence in Kim’s ability to guide the company’s next chapter.

Kim said he was “honored and excited” to take on the role, adding, “I’m committed to building upon Manish’s legacy, continuing to innovate, and delivering exceptional value to the Poshmark community.”