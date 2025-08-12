Minnie of I-dle landed her first movie role and will begin shooting in October, according to her agency Cube Entertainment on Tuesday.

She will be the female lead in the Thai adaptation of the 2004 romantic comedy “50 First Dates,” which starred Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. Minnie will star opposite actor and model Nadech Kugimiya of “Death Whisperer.”

Minnie first acted in 2021 when she appeared in “So Not Worth It,” a sitcom set in a college dorm.

In the meantime, Yuqi will release a solo album in mid-September, a local media report said Tuesday.

She rolled out her first solo EP “Yuq1” in April 2024 and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in six regions. The album sold over half a million copies, and all its songs made Melon’s Hot 100 chart. She dropped the single “Radio (Dum-dum)” in March.