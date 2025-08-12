Kwon Eunbi is set to hold her first stand-alone concert in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 20, her agency Woollim Entertainment announced Monday.

It will be an expansion of her concert “The Red” that will begin with a two-date show in Seoul on Aug. 23-24. It is her first stand-alone concert in almost two years, and the Taipei gig will bring her back in front of her fans in the city approximately nine months after her last fan meetup.

Last week, she uploaded pictures of herself, assuring fans that she is fine. She had abruptly canceled her appearance at Waterbomb Busan 2025 last month, citing health reasons.

Separately, fans congratulated her on her 10th debut anniversary last month.

She was the leader of the now disbanded project girl group IZ*ONE after a stint as a member of the group Ye-A. Her solo career began in 2021.