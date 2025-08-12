Jin of BTS concluded his monthslong concert tour in Amsterdam on Sunday local time, according to label Big Hit Music.

He traveled to nine cities for 18 shows after kicking the trip off in Seoul in June.

“Don’t be too disheartened that (this) tour is coming to an end, since there will be a new beginning with the team,” he told fans at the last show.

He made a historic debut as the first Korean artist at The O2 Arena in London and the European leg of the tour alone drew 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, he logged 400 million hits on Spotify with solo song “Don’t Say You Love Me.” The single was dropped in May as the focus track from his second solo album “Echo,” which ranked No. 3 on Billboard 200.