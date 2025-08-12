Rep. Lim Jong-deuk of the main opposition People Power Party appeared before a special counsel team Tuesday to be questioned about allegations of the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration's interference in a probe into the death of a Marine in 2023 when he served as a presidential aide.

Lim, who formerly served as second deputy national security adviser, did not respond to reporters' questions as he arrived at special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's office in southern Seoul, marking the first time a sitting lawmaker appeared before the team for questioning.

The case centers on allegations that the military's investigation results into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023 were later changed to clear the initial suspects of responsibility. Chae died during a search mission for torrential rain victims.

Then President Yoon allegedly flew into a rage upon hearing the preliminary probe results that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae's death during a meeting of presidential aides later that month.

While Lim did not attend the meeting, he has been found to have contacted Lim Ki-hoon, then presidential secretary of defense, and Kim Kye-hwan, then Marine Corps commandant, on Aug. 2, 2023, when Marine investigators transferred the case to the police in defiance of orders not to do so.

The special counsel team is expected to question Lim about the instructions Yoon gave at the time and whether he was involved in the defense ministry's later move to retrieve the case back from the police.

Special prosecutors raided Lim's home and office last month to secure evidence. (Yonhap)