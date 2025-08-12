Police raided builder POSCO E&C Co. on Tuesday over an electrocution accident involving a Myanmarese worker earlier this month.

The worker in his 30s was checking water pumps at an expressway construction site in Gwangmyeong, just southwest of Seoul, on Aug. 4 when he apparently got an electric shock. He has yet to regain consciousness.

Around 70 police and labor ministry officials raided the headquarters of contractor POSCO E&C in Incheon, west of Seoul, and the Seoul office of a subcontractor to seize relevant documents and files.

President Lee Jae Myung has vowed tough action against fatal industrial accidents.

Last week, he singled out POSCO E&C over repeated fatal accidents at its labor sites and instructed his aides to consider revoking the company's construction license and excluding it from public bidding. (Yonhap)