Is using a sun umbrella linked to racial bias?

기사요약: 최근 TikTok 영상에서 아시아에서의 양산 사용이 '백인 우월주의'와 연결된다는 주장에 논란이 일었지만, 전문가들은 양산이 자외선 차단, 피부 보호, 건강 관리에 중요한 역할을 한다고 강조했다.

[1] Parasols, or sun umbrellas, have long been a summer necessity in several Asian countries. It is easy to spot both men and women holding them over their heads in the streets of South Korea and Japan, to shield against the sunlight and strong UV rays.

necessity: 필수품

shield against: ~로 부터 막다, 보호하다

[2] However, a viral TikTok video claiming that the widespread use of such sunshades in Asia stems from underlying "white supremacy" has stirred controversy and sparked heated debates over whether the issue is about racism or health.

widespread: 널리 퍼진

underlying: 겉으로 드러나지 않지만 그 아래에 존재하는

stir: 감정이나 반응을 불러일으키다

[3] In the video, titled “Asians afraid of being dark," the TikToker questions why parasols are so popular in Asian countries. “Someone needs to explain to me why Asians are so afraid of the sun,” she said.

"I promise you it's not that bad if you go a little darker ... A few minutes in the sun won’t make your skin that dark.”

She then went on to imply that the fear of darker skin tones among Asians is linked to the bias of “white supremacy,” suggesting that such aversion stems from internalized ideals of lighter skin as superior.

bias: 편견, 특정한 사람이나 그룹에 대해 공정하지 않거나 부당한 생각을 가지는 것

white supremacy: 백인 우월주의

aversion: 아주 싫어함, 혐오

stem: 어떤 일이나 상황이 특정 원인에서 비롯되다

internalize: 내재화하다, 외부의 영향이나 사회적 규범을 개인의 사고나 행동으로 받아들이고 그것을 자신의 것으로 만들다

