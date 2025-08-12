Vietnam's top leader To Lam, who is on a state visit to South Korea after holding summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung, has received an honorary doctorate in political science from Yonsei University, officials said Tuesday.

Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, was given the honorary degree Monday when he visited the university in western Seoul.

Lam called for closer ties between South Korea and Vietnam during the ceremony, citing challenges in global trade environment and non-traditional security issues.

"The world today is experiencing unprecedented changes," he said. "In order to respond to difficulties and challenges in this ever-changing environment, (I) hope the two countries cooperate in multilateral systems and managing joint issues in international law."

He also pointed out South Korea's rapid economic growth after the 1950-53 Korean War, crediting an efficient government, a "culture with depth," and highly-skilled manpower.

Lam's state visit marks the first by a foreign leader since the launch of the Lee administration in early June. (Yonhap)