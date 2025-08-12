Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol called on the nation's four major science and technology institutions Tuesday to take the lead in transforming South Korea's economy through "super innovation" centered around artificial intelligence.

Koo made the call during a meeting with the heads of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

"To get away from a catch-up economy and transition into a leading one, we must build a super-innovation economic ecosystem and focus all efforts on boosting corporate competitiveness," Koo said.

He urged the four institutions to serve as key regional hubs for innovation by advancing region-specific strategic industries through AI technologies.

The minister further asked the institutions, located in different parts of the country, to play a pivotal role in discovering and nurturing AI-based innovative startups.

In response, the heads of the institutions pledged to foster creative talent capable of leading future industries, the finance ministry said.

They further vowed to support the general public in enhancing AI capabilities, thereby contributing to the realization of a super-innovation economy, the ministry added. (Yonhap)