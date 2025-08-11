Hana Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, has partnered with Circle, which manages USDC, a cryptocurrency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, in a bid to explore stablecoin business opportunities, officials said Monday.

The partnership stems from a comprehensive business agreement signed between the two companies in May, according to officials.

"No details have been decided on at the current stage," a Hana Bank official said.

The move highlights Hana Bank's recent push into the stablecoin sector. The bank had previously applied for trademark registration of 16 stablecoin brands in June. (Yonhap)