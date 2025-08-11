KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVATAi, a pioneer in AI-powered digital 3D avatar technology, today announced the global launch of its groundbreaking enterprise platform at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas. This next-generation solution combines lifelike 3D avatars with custom-trained Large Language Models (LLMs) to turn traditional static presentations into interactive, intelligent conversations.

At the heart of the platform is an AI-powered 3D avatar that acts as a narrator, guide, and subject-matter expert. It delivers personalized, adaptive storytelling and remains available afterward for follow-up Q&A, giving users continuous access to expert-level insights. Please click here for the demo.

"Imagine finishing a sales pitch and leaving behind a digital version of your top expert who can answer any follow-up question, anytime," said Magomet (Maga) Malsagov, Chairman/CEO of AVATAi. "That's the new reality we've built. Our 3D avatars don't just present information — they understand it."

Key Capabilities of the AVATAi Platform:

Enterprise Use Cases:

The AVATAi platform is purpose-built for sales enablement, complex product training, and customer onboarding. It reduces the burden on sales and support teams, accelerates learning for new hires, and provides customers with a scalable, always-available expert resource.

By combining real voice cloning, hyper-realistic 3D avatars, and domain-trained intelligence, AVATAi redefines what it means to deliver and preserve expert knowledge — transforming every presentation into a living, intelligent asset.

Experience AVATAi at Ai4 2025

Visit Booth K-16 at Ai4 Las Vegas 2025 for live demos. For API access, partnerships, or inquiries, contact:

About AVATAi